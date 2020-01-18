Warriors' Jacob Evans: To remain sidelined Saturday
Evans (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Magic.
Evans remains in concussion protocol and will miss his second straight game as a result. His next chance to suit up comes Monday in Portland.
