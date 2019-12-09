Warriors' Jacob Evans: To return Monday
Evans (hip) has been cleared to play Monday against Memphis.
Evans has missed the last 21 games while nursing a left hip strain, but he's been given the green light to return Monday evening. He'll slot right back into a bench role with the Warriors but will likely have his minutes watched closely considering his lengthy absence.
