Warriors' Jacob Evans: Transferred to G League
Evans has been transferred to the G League on Thursday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's reported that Evans will stay with Santa Cruz through this Sunday before joining the Warriors on Monday before their east-coast trip next week. The Cincinnati product is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in the G League this year.
