Warriors' Jacob Evans: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win
Evans recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.
Evans finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, steals, blocks, and minutes while matching his best assist total. Assuming the Warriors opt to rest most of their key guys in advance of the playoffs, the 21-year-old rookie will likely draw another start and earn ample minutes during Wednesday's regular season finale versus the Grizzlies.
