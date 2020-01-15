Warriors' Jacob Evans: Will not return Tuesday
Evans (face) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Evans is headed to the hospital for further testing after he was hit in the face with an inadvertent elbow during Tuesday's game. Before exiting the contest, the guard recorded one rebound across seven minutes. Look for more updates to come ahead of Thursday's showdown with the Nuggets.
