Warriors' Jacob Evans: Won't play Thursday
Evans (pelvis) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Evans had missed the Warriors' final three games of the first half with the sore left pelvis. The fact that he's still not ready to play despite a week-long respite suggests his injury may be more an issue than the Warriors are letting on. In any case, the rookie isn't a part of the team's rotation, so his absence should go relatively unnoticed in the fantasy landscape.
