Warriors' Jacob Evans: Won't return Friday
Evans (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Evans has been sidelined since the end of October due to a hip injury, and while he appears to be nearing a return, the second-year player will remain out for at least one more game. His next chance to return comes Monday against Memphis.
