Wiseman (ankle) will suit up for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman will be available for the first time since Dec. 28 after missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle. However, coach Steve Kerr shared that Wiseman may not be a part of the rotation now that Draymond Green has been starting at the five, saying "It's hard to get four centers into a game, especially in 2023."