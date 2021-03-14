Wiseman scored 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 23 minutes off the bench while adding four rebounds and one block in Sunday's victory over the Jazz.

Wiseman has increased his scoring output in five straight games. He hasn't seen too much playing time of late, topping the 20-minute mark in three of his last 10 outings but has added double-digit points in in seven of those contests while grabbing at least five boards in six games over that span.