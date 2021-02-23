Wiseman (wrist) will play and come off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old missed the past 11 games with a sprained left wrist, but he'll be back on the court Tuesday in New York. Kevon Looney (ankle) will also return from an extended absence and receive the start, while Wiseman operates as the secondary center off the bench.