Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) will play Tuesday against the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiseman, along with Eric Paschall, will make their return after each missed the last three games while in the league's health and safety protocols. The return of these two rotation players will likely decrease the workload of Juan Toscano-Anderson and Alan Smailagic.
