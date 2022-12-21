Wiseman (thumb) is available Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Wiseman dealt with a left thumb sprain ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through the issue against the Nets. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.
