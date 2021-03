Wiseman scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

Wiseman returned to a normal role after attempting only eight shots from the field in Thursday's loss to the Kings. He didn't contribute much other than scoring, though the steal was his first since Feb. 24. Most importantly, Wiseman has played at least 26 minutes in each of his last four games.