Wiseman ended Wednesday's 143-113 loss to Brooklyn with a career-high 30 points (12-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes off the bench.

Seeing his biggest workload of the season with Golden State missing most of its top stars, Wiseman finally flashed some of the upside that made him the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old scored just four points in 22 minutes against the Knicks the night before, however, and Wiseman will need to show a lot more consistency before he earns a regular spot in a healthy Warriors rotation.