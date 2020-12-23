Wiseman started at center and posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes Tuesday in the Warriors' 125-99 loss to the Nets.

Head coach Steve Kerr could have kept the rookie's minutes in check along with the rest of the Warriors' starters while the Nets took a 28-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Wiseman checked back into the game with just under eight minutes remaining and thrived as the team's primary option in garbage time. He put up 10 of his points in the final period and could have cleared 20 on the night if not for a pair of missed free throws in the last minute. All in all, Wiseman was a bright spot for Golden State in his NBA debut, and he could eventually seize a consistent 30-minute role once he's had more time to ramp up after missing much of training camp and the preseason due to an unspecified issue.