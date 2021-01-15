Wiseman logged 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Wiseman is a clear front-runner in the Rookie of the Year race. The center's immediate contribution to Golden State's starting lineup puts him in a plum spot to top that list. The 19-year-old will experience growing pains, but teammates Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre can help lessen his load defensively. He's already shown signs of improvement on that side of the ball, with n average of 1.6 blocks and 6.8 rebounds so far this season.