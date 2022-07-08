Wiseman (knee) went through a full scrimmage Thursday with the Warriors' Las Vegas Summer League team, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors have been mostly quiet about Wiseman's progress as he continues to work back from knee surgery, but it's encouraging to see him back on the floor in a full-contact setting. Earlier in the week, the Warriors noted that Wiseman likely won't play in Friday's Las Vegas Summer League opener, but the team intimated that it hopes to have the big man available for at least a few games in Vegas. If that happens, it will be Wiseman's first official game action since April of 2021.