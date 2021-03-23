Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) could potentially be available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiseman will still be required to complete a few more tests before officially being cleared, but it sounds like a real possibility at this point. With both him and potentially Eric Paschcall (COVID-19 protocols) having the chance to return, it could mean a decreased workload for Kevon Looney in the frontcourt.