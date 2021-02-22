Wiseman (wrist) went through a full practice Monday and could make his return to game action Tuesday night versus the Knicks, Nick Freidell of ESPN reports.

The rookie hasn't played since spraining his left wrist back on Jan. 30, but after he made it through a full session Monday, the Warriors are optimistic that Wiseman will be able to take the floor Tuesday night. Kevin Looney (ankle) also practiced Monday, so there's a good chance he'll return to the starting lineup, pushing Draymond Green back to the power forward spot. Wiseman moved to the bench shortly before the injury and in four games as a reserve averaged 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 block in 19.0 minutes.