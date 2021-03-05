Wiseman had 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes Thursday in a 120-98 loss at Phoenix.
Wiseman logged his second career double-double, also the rookie's first since Jan. 3 versus Portland. He did not have a good shooting night but benefited from multiple veteran absences. It marked the first game in which Wiseman played more than 30 minutes and his third with at least 14 shot attempts. He is expected to receive a reduced role again following All-Star weekend.
