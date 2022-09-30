Wiseman notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason matchup against the Wizards in Japan.

Wiseman continues to take major strides while working his way back from right knee surgery in April of 2021. The third-year center attempted a comeback last year, playing in three G League games, but he suffered a setback and was shutdown for the remainder of the campaign. Wiseman participated in Summer League and appears to be as close to 100 percent as he's been in a long time after scoring a team-high 20 points across 24 minutes Friday, putting him as one of just three Warriors who saw over 20 minutes.