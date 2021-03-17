Wiseman is out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to NBA health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's not a guarantee that the rookie will miss multiple games, but fantasy managers should certainly be prepared for that possibility. Eric Paschall is also out Wednesday due to protocols. With that pair unavailable, more time could be available for Kevon Looney and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
