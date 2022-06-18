Wiseman (knee) said there is a "90 percent chance" he'll play in Summer League in July, Madeline Kenney of Bay Area News Group reports.

As expected, Wiseman has progressed in his rehab and is nearing full-contact work ahead of Summer League. The No. 2 overall pick from 2020 missed all of this past season due to a meniscus tear that didn't heal as quickly as anticipated.