Wiseman (knee) said there is a "90 percent chance" he'll play in Summer League in July, Madeline Kenney of Bay Area News Group reports.
As expected, Wiseman has progressed in his rehab and is nearing full-contact work ahead of Summer League. The No. 2 overall pick from 2020 missed all of this past season due to a meniscus tear that didn't heal as quickly as anticipated.
