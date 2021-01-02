Coach Steve Kerr said that Wiseman's ankle injury isn't believed to be serious, and he's expected to play Sunday against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman tweaked his ankle in the closing minutes of Friday's 123-98 loss to the Trail Blazers after apparently stepping on Stephen Curry's shoe. While he headed to the locker room for the closing minutes of the game, the injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined for the team's next contest. Prior to the injury, Wiseman totaled eight points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 19 minutes.