Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to play in Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The big man missed a COVID-19 test during the All-Star break, which caused him to miss Wednesday's practice and initially left his status murky for Thursday's game. However, the expectation is now that Wiseman will be available for the contest, assuming he continues to test negative. In the six games leading up to the All-Star break, the rookie averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.