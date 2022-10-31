The Warriors exercised Wiseman's $12.12 million team option for 2023-24 on Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

As was expected, Wiseman will remain under contract with the defending champs for at least one more year after the Warriors picked up the fourth-year option on his deal. Through seven games this season, Wiseman is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds across 14.6 minutes per contest.