Wiseman was assigned to the Warriors' G League affiliate Thursday.
Wiseman has only seen action in one game with Golden State since being recalled from the Santa Cruz Warriors. In that one game against Utah, the center logged three points and two rebounds in five minutes of action. Expect the Warriors to rely on frontcourt depth from JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga going forward.
