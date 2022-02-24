Wiseman (knee) took part in a full practice Wednesday night, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports.

While Andrews notes that the Warriors still do not have an official timetable for Wiseman to return to game action, he was able to go through a full, 12-minute scrimmage to finish Wednesday's session, so he appears to be nearing the final hurdle in his recovery from knee surgery. Before the break, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Wiseman will likely play in some G League games before debuting for the Warriors. Assuming that happens within the next couple of weeks, Wiseman could be ready to play sometime in mid-to-late March. Whenever the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 does take the floor, it will mark his first appearance since April 10.