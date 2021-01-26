Wiseman will come off the bench in Monday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman has averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last six games, but coach Steve Kerr has elected to change the starting five ahead of Monday's clash. According to Kerr, he believes this will be a positive part of his development, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. Kevon Looney will enter the starting lineup at center as a result.