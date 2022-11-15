Golden State assigned Wiseman to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors for an indefinite amount of time, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman played nine minutes during garbage time of Monday's blowout win over the Kings, but the third-year big man hadn't seen the floor over the Warriors' previous three contests. The reigning champions have struggled out of the gate, so they don't have the luxury of being patient with Wiseman while he gets back to full speed following a year and a half off due to a lingering knee injury. "We will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and some games," coach Steve Kerr said. "It's not going to be one game and come back. We want to give him 10 straight days, something like that."