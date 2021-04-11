Wiseman will undergo an MRI after leaving Saturday's game against the Rockets with a right knee injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The rookie first-round pick exited after playing only six minutes during Saturday's matchup with the Rockets. Wiseman should be considered questionable for Monday's game versus the Nuggets until the results of the MRI are announced.
