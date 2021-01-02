Wiseman exited Friday's game against the Trail Blazers late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right ankle injury, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Wiseman went down with just over three minutes remaining in Friday's game after turning his right ankle, and he went straight to the locker room after leaving the court under his won power. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but he'll presumably be out for the remainder of the game with the Warriors trailing by a considerable margin late in the contest.