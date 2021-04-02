Wiseman posted four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Heat.

The 20-year-old followed up two impressive performances in a row with a dud. Before Thursday's game, Wiseman was picking up steam over his last two games, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 61.9 percent from the field. The rookie out of Memphis will look to bounce back Friday on the road against the Raptors.