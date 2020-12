Wiseman (undisclosed) was at Warriors practice Thursday, participating in "limited and light" individual workouts.

Wiseman had been missing practice for an undisclosed reason, though the assumption is that the No. 2 overall pick had to go through COVID-19 protocol. Kevon Looney is expected to start at center for Saturday's preseason opener, but it's possible Wiseman still takes the court. We could learn more Friday.