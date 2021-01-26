Wiseman came off the bench and posted 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Head coach Steve Kerr opted to go with a smaller starting five to counter Minnesota, deploying Kevon Looney on the top unit while Wiseman moved to the bench. While the change didn't affect Wiseman much from a production standpoint, he saw his playing time fall dramatically after playing exactly 25 minutes in each of the previous three games. A rematch with the Timberwolves awaits Wednesday, but Wiseman won't be able to feast on frontcourts as vulnerable as Minnesota's every night. As a result, Wiseman could have a tough time delivering useful numbers in 12-team leagues if he ends up sticking in a bench role and consistently plays fewer than 20 minutes.