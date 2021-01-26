Wiseman posted 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes during the 130-108 win against Minnesota on Monday.

Wiseman easily outproduced fellow teammate Kevon Looney who received the start over the rookie center. Wiseman has proved that he can produce and continued to do so off the bench. It remains unclear how long he will start off the bench, however, it should not be long if he continues to outplay his fellow teammates at the center position.