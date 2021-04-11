Wiseman won't return to Saturday's game against the Rockets while being evaluated for a right knee injury, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 20-year-old had six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in six minutes during the first half before heading to the locker room with the injury. Wiseman should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.