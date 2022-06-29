Wiseman (knee) will not participate in the California Classic portion of Summer League on July 2 and 3, but the goal remains for him to play once Las Vegas Summer League begins, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. The Warriors' first game in Vegas is July 8 against the Knicks.
Despite Wiseman doing full on-court work and practice, caution will continue to be used regarding his recovery. As the event draws closer, more information regarding his participation in Las Vegas Summer League should emerge.
More News
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Expected to play in Summer League•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Nearing return to full-contact work•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: May play in Summer League•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Out for season•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Suffers setback•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Recalled, remains out Wednesday•