Wiseman (knee) will not participate in the California Classic portion of Summer League on July 2 and 3, but the goal remains for him to play once Las Vegas Summer League begins, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. The Warriors' first game in Vegas is July 8 against the Knicks.

Despite Wiseman doing full on-court work and practice, caution will continue to be used regarding his recovery. As the event draws closer, more information regarding his participation in Las Vegas Summer League should emerge.