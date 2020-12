Wiseman (undisclosed) is expected to sit out all of the Warriors' preseason games, Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders reports.

Wiseman just began doing light individual work Thursday after missing previous practices for undisclosed reasons possibly related to COVID-19 protocol. Coach Steve Kerr anticipates that the rookie will need to use all of training camp to ramp up to game shape for the regular season. Given the situation, it seems somewhat unlikely Wiseman will be the Day 1 starter.