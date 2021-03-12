Wiseman ended with 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and seven rebounds in 12 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Clippers.

Wiseman remained on the bench until the final quarter, at which stage the game was all over. He missed a mandatory COVID-19 test during the All-Star break, something that put him in some doubt leading into the game. The way he was utilized in the loss was certainly curious but does not seem like it will be a continuing trend. Despite a sizeable amount of upside, Wiseman's role is typically not conducive to 12-team value and so he should be viewed as more of an elite stash at this point.