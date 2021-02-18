Wiseman (wrist) is progressing well in his recovery and could return during the team's upcoming road trip that begins Friday against Orlando.

Wiseman has missed the last nine games due to a sprained wrist but was re-evaluated Thursday. He's practicing in a limited capacity, and he appears to be trending toward a return in the near future. The rookie could face some limitations once he returns, but he'd provide relief for the Warriors in the frontcourt with Kevin Looney and Draymond Green both dealing with ankle injuries.