Wiseman (ankle) is expected to return to practice in the next few days, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Wiseman continues to rehab a sprained left ankle suffered in a December scrimmage, an injury that has forced him to miss Golden State's last five matchups. However, the team released a statement Thursday noting that he's scheduled to be cleared to take part in team practices "in the coming days," per Spears.