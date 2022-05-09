Wiseman (knee) said Monday that's he progressing well and playing in Summer League remains a possibility, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman appeared on the verge of returning to NBA action when he played in three G League games during March, but he suffered a setback and was ultimately shut down for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick said he's taking things "one day at a time" and feels like he's getting better, but "it all depends on the [Warriors'] training staff." The talented big man has only played in 39 games over his first two seasons in the league, but he's still only 21-years-old and could have a bright future ahead of him if he's able to overcome his knee issues.