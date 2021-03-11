Wiseman missed a COVID-19 test during the All-Star break, leaving his status up in the air for Thursday's game versus the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old was unable to practice Wednesday due to the missed test, and it's unclear if he'll be available to play Thursday. Kevon Looney figures to have an increased role if Wiseman is forced to sit out the first game of the season's second half.