Coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday and "will not comment on that any further," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second overall pick and Draymond Green are both not practicing, with Kerr declining to provide any specifics. Golden State had two players test positive for COVID-19 at intake testing last week, so the obvious implication is that both Wiseman and Green are going through the league protocols.