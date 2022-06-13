Wiseman (knee) is nearing clearance for full contact and there remains optimism that he'll be available to return during Summer League in July, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman seems to be progressing well in his recovery, as he has recently "increased his court activity and is now sprinting for pain-free stretches," according to Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. An update regarding his official status ahead of Summer League is said to be coming in the next two weeks, but it appears his recovery is on track and he may be able to return to the court in July, barring any setbacks.