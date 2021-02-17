Wiseman (wrist) participated in some non-contact work at Tuesday's practice and will be re-evaluated Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old has already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Miami, but there's a chance he's able to retake the court during the upcoming road trip, which begins Friday at Orlando. Wiseman hasn't seen game action since Jan. 30 due to sprained wrist and could face some limitations upon his return.