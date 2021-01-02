Wiseman (ankle) practiced fully Saturday and should be available for Sunday's game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiseman tweaked his ankle late in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers, but he wasn't hindered in Saturday's practice. Coach Steve Kerr said that the rookie should be available to return in Sunday's matchup, and he's officially listed as probable.
