Head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Wiseman (ankle) doesn't have a return timetable, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Wiseman recently rolled his ankle while participating in a 3-on-3 scrimmage and will remain out indefinitely. The severity of the issue is unclear, but until news drops of the talented big man returning to practice, it's safe to keep him out of your fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Out Friday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Questionable against Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Career night against Nets•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Questionable with thumb injury•