Coach Steve Kerr noted that "probably four" starting spots are locks, citing Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre and Draymond Green. That leaves center as an open competition, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

It's possible Kerr opts to go small, starting Green at center and opening up shooting guard for someone like Damion Lee or Kent Bazemore. As far as a true center goes, Wiseman will be competing with the two incumbents -- Marquese Chriss and Kevon Looney. Chriss is a top-flight athlete with more upside than Looney, but the latter was a trusted staple of the title teams. Wiseman should have the most pure talent, but he has to learn the rhythm of the NBA and, specifically, the Warriors' hyper-ball-movement style of play. Regardless of who starts at center, it's tough to imagine Wiseman not seeing minutes at least in the mid-to-upper 20s for the bulk of the season.